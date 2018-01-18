*RZA and PETA have joined forces in hopes of getting folks to treat all animals with love and compassion this year.

In a new minute-long PSA, the Wu-Tang Clan founder transforms into different images of men, women, and animals, saying, “We are all the same, in all the ways that matter.” He adds, “It doesn’t matter if we have fur or feathers or fins. “We’re not different in any important way. We all have thoughts and feelings. We all feel love and pain and loneliness and joy.”

During a 2014 interview with PETA UK, RZA explained his decision to go vegan.

“I don’t need a dead animal or dead piece of flesh to go into my live body,” he revealed. “I had animals as friends. They was happy to see me in their own animal way. I’m quite sure they did not want to be on my plate.”

RZA’s new PSA will air during “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” this week in both New York and Los Angeles.

The rapper/actor joins Pink, Taraji P. Henson, Joaquin Phoenix, Eve, and Paul McCartney among celebs who have teamed with PETA in the past to promote animal kindness.

Watch RZA’s PSA above.