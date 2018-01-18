*Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sat down with Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” to reiterate that he is 100% serious about buying the Carolina Panthers, and the reason he’s doing it, he says, is to inspire and empower black America.

When asked if there were any updates on his efforts to purchase the team, Diddy revealed that he’s putting an investment group together — and explained why he believes it’s important for the black community to have NFL ownership, per TMZ.

“It was never about me buying the Panthers, it was always about we. It was always about we need a team. I jumped out there to make sure that they understood that they have to consider some black ownership right now with 80%, 70% of the league being African-American. It’s just time.”

As previously reported, Diddy and Colin Kaepernick are meeting with investors in their bid to purchase the Panthers, reports Yahoo! Sports, citing multiple sources.

Diddy also previously sent out a series of cryptic tweets about his desire to purchase the squad, one of which featured a black panther walking in slow motion and another that read: “A lot of times people see your dreams as crazy… Don’t ever be afraid to dream.”

Meanwhile, if you’re following 50 Cent on Instagram you know he often teases Diddy. He’s called Combs a “fruit biscuit” when he said, “N***a tried to make his eyes look all glossy,” on a caption of Puff’s 20th Anniversary XXL cover. “This n*** a fruit biscuit. LOL tune in 50Central 10:30 PM ON BET.”

During a recent interview with “The Breakfast Club,” 50 even questioned the hip-hop mogul’s sexuality when he recalled a time when Combs reportedly made a comment that made him feel uncomfortable.

“He said something to me a long time ago, at Chris Lighty’s wedding,” 50 recalled. “He told me he’d take me shopping. I looked at him like, ‘What’d you just say? Let me move, man, before I do something […],’ that’s something a guy says to a girl.”

Now, Combs is telling his side of the story — saying there’s no beef between the two artists. In fact, he thinks 50 “loves” him.

“I have no beef with 50. He loves me,” Diddy affirmed. “You really think that’s hate? When you really break it down, you’ve been out here a long time, you know he loves me.”

“When he does; that it’s like funny to me,” he continued. “I don’t really take it personal. I know he has a different sense of humor. He’s just not in my life. We don’t have to never cross paths. And I will never say nothing negative about him cause that’s just not me. Sometimes people that feel like they don’t like you and they act like that. They really love you. I’m not just saying it to say it. There’s something about me that has him on me all the time, and I’m not going nowhere.”

In addition to talking about 50, Puff also discussed being present at Mary J. Blige’s recent Hollywood Walk of Fame induction.

