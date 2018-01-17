*We have to admit that Senator Cory Booker could’ve maybe dialed it back a tad or two when he was (rightfully) berating Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Tuesday (01-16-18) during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

In fact Booker found himself being mocked and compared to actor Tommy Wiseau of “The Room” in the wake of his “tears of rage” over those “shithole” comments attributed to President Trump.

The New Jersey Democrat went off on Nielsen for all of a sudden developing “amnesia” when she testified under oath that she never heard the president refer to “sh-hole” countries during policy negotiations.

“When [Illinois senator] Dick Durbin called me, I had tears of rage when I heard about this experience in that meeting. And for you not to feel that hurt and that pain – and to dismiss some of the questions of my colleagues saying, ‘I already answered that line of questions’ – when tens-of-millions of Americans are hurting right now […] that’s unacceptable to me,” Mr. Booker said.

