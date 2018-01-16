*Because he didn’t make the coaching moves they thought he should’ve made in the Pittsburgh Steelers playoff loss to Jacksonville on Sunday, a group of disgruntled minority owners want head coach Mike Tomlin gone.

Just so you know, the minority owners – which include: Rob Citrone, Paul Evanson, Larry Paul, Stephen Paul, Bruce Rauner, Paul Sams, John Stallworth, Benjamin Statler, Scott Swank, David Tepper, Thomas Tull, Peter Varischetti and Mike Wilkins – DON’T have the the authority to hire or fire personnel or to make management decisions.

Here’s the FULL story …