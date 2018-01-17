

*Hmm, so is Stacey Dash of all people on to something? Could be. She recently went off on Seal in a scathing rant in response to her “co-sign” following his initial post about Oprah, who she (Dash) has also come for.

In the wake of the singer telling Dash to “keep his name out of her mouth,” she’s firing back at him and she’s not holding back.

In an article for America News Hub, she addressed the backlash she’s gotten head on and even took some deep stabs at both Seal and Lady O.

“Seal spoke up,” she wrote before going on to address his retractment. “He upset the homecoming, Prom Queen and Class President, Oprah. Seal walked back what he had to say. Fine.”

After claiming that TMZ pressured her to speak up on what she calls “this Seal flap,” she provided added to her response.

“Seal’s entitled to his opinion, whichever one he chooses to support or retract,” she said. “With me, the use of his ‘words’ was done by an overzealous assistant who now knows better. However, I stand firm on my own belief that the kids at the cool table knew.”

Like we said, she also took out the aggression she’s had for Oprah in the piece, as well. Comparing those in Hollywood to a high school environment, she says that Oprah knew about Weinstein’s behavior.

“I won’t walk back what I believe. Oprah the homecoming queen, prom queen and class president knew. Meryl, the high school drama star knew. Most of those women wearing black knew. The class clown, Seth McFarland knew. He joked about it a few years ago on the Oscars, Hollywood’s equivalent of the prom. You know how I can say this? BECAUSE I KNEW.”

She points how that she was not too keen on meeting Weinstein by herself.

“So how ‘clueless’ am I? I knew enough when meeting Harvey Weinstein, to bring a male chaperone and it paid off as he did make a move on me. My chaperone blocked him and said, “Not this one.” You can read all about it here. My chaperone knew.

“As so many of my critics like to point out, aside from “Clueless” I am nobody. So how did this “nobody” know about Harvey Weinstein, and the popular, powerful mogul, Oprah Winfrey did not? How did the Oscar-laden “Iron Lady” Meryl Streep not know? Hollywood is one big, dark, John Hughes movie. Some of us sit with the regular kids. Some are the outsiders. However, the cool kids sit at the cool kids lunch table and they talk.”

Speaking specifically to influx of sexual assault allegations in Hollywood she says:

“Here’s what it comes down to. If you have been truly assaulted. If you have been threatened, molested, attacked, forced into unwanted nudity, had any part of your body touched that made your skin crawl or worse…your first stop is law enforcement. Granted, some women did do this. They were turned away. They were ignored because some officials might have been paid off. They felt they had no other recourse than to go to the press. So be it. However, what was a necessary course of action by some has turned into a lemming drive where now accusations can be hurled and men are demonized and fired and ruined.”

And, as far as Seal calling her out, Dash says …

