*The private joke among Monica’s friends: her condo was one of the safest places in her neighborhood, not because of its chic west side Los Angeles address or a particular home security system, but because more often than not, in Monica’s bed was a cop.

That characterization, while rich, was patently unfair, as Monica dug firemen, too. And enlisted servicemen. And cruise ship captains. Airline pilots. What they all had in common is a uniform. Monica was a uniform freak. Yes.

On any day of the week the 42 year-old divorced life insurance executive without kids could look past the interesting “civilian” standing next to her to flirt with a man in official garb way across the room. Some women have a penchant for athletes; others a thing for rock stars, rappers, actors or anonymous, old rich men. Monica’s trip was uniforms.

Her fetish had a format. Monica liked servicemen because, unlike first responders, they could wear their uniforms in public socially—say, to a movie or out to dinner—whereas cops and firemen couldn’t.

And the compliments and accolades received by a military man while she was on his arm—“Thank you for your service”; “God bless you for all you do”, etc.—was like foreplay to Monica, secretly getting her all worked up.

Cops and firefighters, though, were easier to happen upon. No matter. Any way you sliced it, Monica’s fixation was an odd requirement in her search for love. It began at childhood.

Her mother was into uniforms. During daylight hours, law enforcement and military men, creased, tucked and polished, were always in and out of the tidy salmon-colored tract home on a wide, quiet tree lined San Diego street.

On those days when her mother was too intoxicated to take her only child to kindergarten class, five year-old Monica would meet the men.

The really nice ones always brought something for her: candy, a coloring book. Toys. Once, when a bumble bee somehow got into the house, a uniformed man captured and released it outside. In Monica’s impressionable little mind, uniformed men were quickly branded as kind, generous and protective.

However, because her mother would instruct the men to drive into their garage and enter the house that way, Monica associated uniformed men with secrecy and guilt. And because mom often seemed more interested in the men, Monica also developed feelings of personal unworthiness.

Occupied with her trinket, little Monica would stay in the living room as mom and her guest adjourned to the bedroom. Monica recalled that no matter how nice the man was, once in the bedroom with mommy, he always seemed to turn “mean”—an innocent child’s interpretation of sex, rough, boisterous and unrestrained.

Regardless, when he returned from the office, intuitively the little girl knew not to mention the men to her mild-mannered accountant daddy.

Monica would “get” her first uniform at 21, while living in L.A. The UPS man was strong and authoritative. And there was that Pullman Brown outfit.

At 25 she dated her first cop, and then her next one. Like her mother, she married Clark Kent and throughout the short marriage cheated with cops and firemen.

Her idea of medication after divorce and self-hate consisted of driving to Oceanside back in San Diego county, booking a hotel room for the weekend and sleeping with as many Marines from nearby Camp Pendleton as she could. “It was then that I admitted to myself that I was off the rails,” she said.

But her idea of a remedy was the polite, boyish fireman she met in the supermarket buying dinner for his fellow heroes.

A month into dating, the fireman invited Monica to tour the firehouse. Dazed and worn, she emerged from the firehouse two days later, having done the whole crew.

“I’m ashamed to admit the euphoria I felt leaving there,” she said. “As if I’d accomplished something. My gynecologist, a woman, said, ‘I sure hope you didn’t do this willingly.’ She knew I had. She refused to see me unless I agreed to counseling.”

Embracing therapy, exercise and healthy eating, Monica was on the road to betterment when she met Curtis. Both were waiting for a table during lunch at a bustling downtown L.A. restaurant. After engaging in warm, conversation that made Monica laugh out loud, Curtis suggested they’d be seated faster if they ate together.

Monica loved how she felt—no uniform to push her buttons! In his late 40s, the divorced, tall, fit quick-witted father of two seemed almost apologetic in saying he worked for the city in management. AND he was balding. No chance of anything happening here. She was safe.

Which is why it was easy for Monica to accept Curtis’s invitations to more lunch—-and dinners, movies, hikes, picnics, bike rides, concerts, Sunday drives and plays.

Hugs became begat hand-holding, embraces and passionate kisses. Two months into meeting, Monica and Curtis found themselves in bed together.

The man took his time with affectionate petting and caressing. So THIS was foreplay, she thought. Weird. Once he got down to business, Curtis, while strong and in control, didn’t physically hurt her or call her names. Monica found it all disconcerting. And wonderful.

When Monica, via email, asked Curtis to a friend’s wedding, the invitation meant different things to both. To an elated Curtis, introducing him to her friends four months into this meant “next-level” acceptance. Yes! To Monica, seeing old friends accompanied by a man not in a uniform felt like a chain-breaking resurrection.

Her jubilance evaporated on wedding Saturday, when Monica opened her door for Curtis, there to pick her up.

His face was all she recognized. The rest of him, creased, tucked and polished, was wearing a black uniform belonging to Los Angeles’ finest. Curtis was a cop. The name plate said Sargent.

“Wha…what is this?”

“This is me,” Curtis answered.

Seeing the confusion—and fear–on Monica’s face, Curtis quickly stepped inside and closed the door behind him. His arms around her, he moved his perplexed lady over to the couch and sat down with her.

He apologized for the deception. “Working in management”, he admitted, was a cheap cloak for his job overseeing officers; “for the city” meant protecting it.

“I lied,” he said. “There’s no excuse for it, but I have a reason.”

The occupation, Curtis said, attracts its share of women. “I’ll be honest, in the beginning, I loved it. The uniform does the heavy lifting.” But the more cop groupies he slept with, the more he wanted. What nearly cost him his career did destroy his marriage.

“When I met you,” Curtis said solemnly, “I saw no need to tell you about my job. You weren’t interested in me like that anyway.

“Then we started dating, and it felt so damn good to have a woman interested in me and not that uniform. The more we progressed, I knew I had to tell you. I figured today was as good as any.” Wearing the uniform to a social event required permission from the department.

Monica’s tears were staved by her small laugh. Oh the irony. “Everything you don’t want is what I don’t want to be,” she told Curtis. “And that’s not because of what you just said, but because of who I’ve become.”

She spent the next hour sharing with Curtis the story of her own journey. They talked, shed a few tears and agreed to talk more. “Who you used to be scares me,” admitted Curtis.

“Well, who you are right now scares me,” said Monica. She reminded him that he’d started their relationship by deceiving her.

“So…what do we do now?” asked Curtis.

“I’m going to my friend’s wedding is what I’m going to do,” said Monica.

The wedding, a charming, intimate Spring affair in the beautifully landscaped backyard garden of the family of the groom, felt like a reunion to Monica. She hadn’t seen some of these people in years. A few reacted as if they’d seen a ghost—a proud, svelte, smartly accessorized ghost that had lost about ten pounds and like a million cautiously optimistic bucks, resplendent in powder blue.

And by her side was a tall drink of water named Curtis, looking mighty dapper in the beige Armani ensemble that he’d changed into after stopping by his place on the way here.

Smiling broadly and sipping pricey champagne, Curtis was all ready to issue his durable line about “working in management for the city”, should anyone ask. But nobody did.

There was more than a wedding happening that day. For Monica and Curtis, the afternoon would christen a great, long-lasting relationship, with both weary souls coming

to the grand and wonderful revelation that the important thing is not what you wear but who you are.

The Twisted was created by Steven Ivory, a veteran journalist, essayist and author who writes about popular culture for magazines, newspapers, radio, TV and the Internet. Respond to him via [email protected]