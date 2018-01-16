*Coco Austin, otherwise known as rapper/actor Ice-T’s wife with the big booty, wants you to know that when she began her career, there weren’t many “curvy” women in the modeling industry.

She says SHE helped pave the way for big butts to be accepted in the modeling world and you can best believe Twitter ripped her a new one for the comments. But first, let’s check out what the chick had to say.

“I helped pave the way for thick girls during the skinny genre (during the Kate Moss days what they call the waif era) to be noticed as beautiful,” Coco wrote in the Instagram post. “[T]his was back before social media when magazines were popping, back before KimK, Nicki Minaj..( I mention them because young people see pop culture as the history makers but they need to know it started somewhere before them, this was also back before the plastic surgery craze.”

To her credit, Coco gave Jennifer Lopez props for having a similar ass-set that was well-known and talked about during her rise in the post and even gave it up for Buffie The Body(remember her?).

Oh, and you can best believe, big booty media star Deelishis had a little something to say about Coco’s comments.

Some users on Twitter have reacted, and some of it isn’t pretty.

Coco Austin claims she created ‘the derriere phenomenon’ http:/@DailyMailCeleb What,she meant to say,is she paved d way,4 white girls to GET TIT, BUTT INJECTIONS AND PLASTIC SURGERY😉come on man,who u kidding,like dat BLONDE RAPPER,FROM DOWN UNDER,WHO BEEN UNDER THE D knife👏i — King Photographer (@kingphotointl1) January 15, 2018

Lol at Coco saying she paved the way for thick girls. Sis is white… pic.twitter.com/cIjicnOYQ4 — Yvonne (@yvonnevictoriaa) January 15, 2018

Coco did not just take credit for the popularity of thick models. She out of her rabid ass mind. — ✈️D (@just_flyd) January 15, 2018