*Coco Austin, otherwise known as rapper/actor Ice-T’s wife with the big booty, wants you to know that when she began her career, there weren’t many “curvy” women in the modeling industry.
She says SHE helped pave the way for big butts to be accepted in the modeling world and you can best believe Twitter ripped her a new one for the comments. But first, let’s check out what the chick had to say.
“I helped pave the way for thick girls during the skinny genre (during the Kate Moss days what they call the waif era) to be noticed as beautiful,” Coco wrote in the Instagram post. “[T]his was back before social media when magazines were popping, back before KimK, Nicki Minaj..( I mention them because young people see pop culture as the history makers but they need to know it started somewhere before them, this was also back before the plastic surgery craze.”
To her credit, Coco gave Jennifer Lopez props for having a similar ass-set that was well-known and talked about during her rise in the post and even gave it up for Buffie The Body(remember her?).
NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: WE REMEMBER: EDWIN HAWKINS – THE MAN BEHIND ‘OH HAPPY DAY’ – HAS DIED
I would like to shed light to almost 21 years of modeling ..I don’t post much about it & new followers don’t even know I had a career in modeling they just see a wife,mother and someone that was on reality tv but just like every actor, singer, rapper, entertainer I’m proud of what I’ve done. I feel people should know it wasn’t easy..I helped pave the way for thick girls during the skinny genre (during the Kate Moss days what they call the waif era) to be noticed as beautiful..this was back before social media when magazines were popping, back before KimK, Nicki Minaj..( I mention them because young people see pop culture as the history makers but they need to know it started somewhere before them, this was also back before the plastic surgery craze. During my time it was pretty much Jlo that was making waves with the derriere phenomenon and Cindy Margolos was a popular bikini model and Buffie the Body was a popluar urban model and of course I need to give props to Anna Nicole Smith for also seeing this vision..To have booty it was considered to be fat in the modeling world.But I helped changed the minds of what booty was.Today its a normal thing to see all different shapes & sizes, no one even thinks about it anymore. I helped history in someway.I don’t want to toss it aside like it was nothing.I’d like to think some of my modeling was meaningful.After tons of calendars,DVD’s over 100 magazine covers and editorials I’m still standing.Thank you for all years of support .Power to the booty and strong healthy women! (This pic is from one of my motorcylce calendars) Update to post!!! This was posted Sunday 1/14 & ALL comments were positive until race was brought up today.Let me remind you 20 years ago there were not a lot of white girls w/ thick bodies in the modeling game.They didn’t consider my body type as the standard therefore It was harder to work in the industry.I was one of the 1st white models to break the mold & go mainstream with my body type and to let people know its OK to be curvy in the modeling world.Today curvy is the norm but when I first started out it wasn’t. Yesterday I felt I explained this thoroughly but I see some of you needed more details
Oh, and you can best believe, big booty media star Deelishis had a little something to say about Coco’s comments.
Some users on Twitter have reacted, and some of it isn’t pretty.
Coco Austin claims she created ‘the derriere phenomenon’ http:/@DailyMailCeleb What,she meant to say,is she paved d way,4 white girls to GET TIT, BUTT INJECTIONS AND PLASTIC SURGERY😉come on man,who u kidding,like dat BLONDE RAPPER,FROM DOWN UNDER,WHO BEEN UNDER THE D knife👏i
— King Photographer (@kingphotointl1) January 15, 2018
Yeah okay 😏😂 pic.twitter.com/ouhOzEyeur
— Marie Birdsall (@nocchio16) January 16, 2018
Lol at Coco saying she paved the way for thick girls. Sis is white… pic.twitter.com/cIjicnOYQ4
— Yvonne (@yvonnevictoriaa) January 15, 2018
Coco did not just take credit for the popularity of thick models. She out of her rabid ass mind.
— ✈️D (@just_flyd) January 15, 2018
Smh…. the butt movement was around long b4 coco
— Monica McDaniel (@LadyShiloh) January 15, 2018