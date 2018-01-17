*Ozzie Areu is stepping down from his post as president of Tyler Perry Studios and teaming with his brother Will Areu to form Areu Bros, reports Variety. The siblings will also purchase the previous campus of Tyler Perry Studios for their new venture.

Areu Bros will take over the former Delta Air Lines campus in Greenbriar, Ga., which served as Tyler Perry’s former studio space in southwest Atlanta from 2007 to 2016. It sits on 60 acres and includes five sound stages, four office buildings with executive offices, post-production facilities, a theater, a commissary, and a fitness center.

Since moving his studio to Fort McPherson, Perry has been renting the Greenbriar space out to third-party productions for the last year while also exploring the option of selling.

The Areus said their new purchase will house a multi-faceted media campus involving music, tech, motion pictures, and television operations. While Ozzie Areu launches the company, Will Areu will stay on as the president of production at Tyler Perry Studios, Variety reported.

“Ozzie has been a trailblazer in the entertainment industry since his start at TPS, where he and Will have worked tirelessly to contribute to our success,” Perry stated. “While I am sad to say goodbye to Ozzie, I am excited for this next chapter in his career of entertaining people, as he continues to push the limits in Hollywood.”

The brothers noted that they are first generation Cuban-Americans, and that they will be the first Latinos to run and own a major film and television studio in the United States.

“I look forward to following in the steps of Tyler, my mentor, by owning a studio that also creates content and I’m especially inspired to build a 360 world that supports minority storytellers, creators, and innovators,” Ozzie Areu said.

Ozzie Areu oversaw the 2011 movie “For Colored Girls,” which won best picture at the NAACP Image Awards and the BET Awards.