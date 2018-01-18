*A racist University of Alabama student who posted videos to social media in which she repeatedly used the n-word apologized Wednesday and said she has been expelled from college.

Harley Barber, a former member of Alpha Phi sorority, created a fake Instagram account known as a ‘finsta,’ which stands for “fake Instagram” — a secondary account people use to do and say things they don’t want everyone who follows their primary account to see.

Barber used her “finsta” account to lavish in her racist views and luckily it landed it her in serious trouble after the profane video went viral.

As noted by NYDN, in the video, Barber can be heard explaining that she doesn’t “waste water…because of the poor people in Syria.”

She then claims that she loves to “act like I love black people because I f-king hate n—-rs.”

“But I just saved the f-king n—-r by shutting that water off,” she continues.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: ‘Dear White People’ Cast Creates Scholarship Fund Honoring Jordan Edwards, Teen Killed by Texas Cop

After facing backlash from the initial video, Barber posted another in which she launched into a racist tirade, saying, “I’m from New Jersey so I can say n—-r as much as I want.”

“N—-r, n—-r, n—-r. I don’t care if it’s Martin Luther King Day. N—-r, n—-r, n—-r. I’m in the south now, b—h, so everybody can f-k off,” Barber said.

“If anyone else wants to f-king snake me on my f-king finsta for saying n—-r, I’m in a fur vest. I want you to buy my f-king fur vest ’cause f-k you.”

Linda Kahangi, the executive director of Alpha Phi International Fraternity, addressed Barber’s comments in a statement to AL.com on Tuesday.

“Alpha Phi is a diverse, values-based organization and condemns the language and opinions in these videos. They are offensive and hateful to both our own members and to other members of the Greek and campus community,” the statement read.

“The Beta Mu chapter leadership and supporting alumnae moved quickly to address the offense, and Ms. Barber is no longer a member of Alpha Phi.”

A spokesperson for the university also addressed the incident, calling Barber’s videos “ignorant and disturbing.”

“These remarks are ignorant and disturbing and in no way reflect the values of The University of Alabama. This unfortunate behavior has been reported to the Office of Student Conduct as it does not align with the community expectations of students at the Capstone,” Chris Bryant said.

Meanwhile, Barber told the New York Post she was heading back to New Jersey after being kicked out of school.

LOL!!!

“I did something really, really bad,” Barber told The Post. “I don’t know what to do and I feel horrible. I’m wrong and there’s just no excuse for what I did.”

Take a look at both of her racist videos below:

Peep her finsta lmaoooo im dead ..she bold. Gottta love Alabama women pic.twitter.com/eFZDZDjsCj — Tabarius da Feminist (@TabisBack) January 16, 2018